A ‘Meatless Monday’ Family Meal

(Culinary.net) Enjoying a meal with loved ones at the end of the day is a timeless tradition, but many families feel as though they’re constantly searching for ways to mix up the menu.

One trend gaining traction among home chefs is “meatless Mondays” in which classic dishes are made using substitutions for meat like veggies or grains. It’s a simple way to maintain nutritional value at the dinner table while putting a tasty twist on worn-out meals.

This Meatless Cheesy Burrito Bake can provide your family a flavorful way to skip the meat and make way for protein in the form of brown rice paired with bell peppers, onion and refried beans wrapped in wheat tortillas and topped with cheese, salsa and guacamole.

Meatless Cheesy Burrito Bake

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 bell peppers, sliced

1 medium onion, sliced

1 teaspoon cumin

2 cups water

1 cup brown rice, uncooked

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk, divided

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chiles, undrained

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

6 wheat tortillas (8 inches)

salsa (optional)

guacamole (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F. In large skillet, heat canola oil. Cook peppers, onion and cumin until tender. In saucepan, add water and brown rice. Cook 45 minutes. In saucepan, add 1 1/4 cups evaporated milk, shredded cheese and green chilies. Cook over medium heat until cheese is melted and smooth. Stir 3/4 cheese mixture in with rice; set remaining cheese sauce aside. In medium bowl, add refried beans and remaining evaporated milk. Microwave 3-4 minutes. Lay out tortillas and layer: refried bean mixture, rice mixture and pepper-onion mixture. Roll into burritos and place in baking pan. Top burritos with remaining cheese sauce. Bake 20-25 minutes. Garnish with salsa and guacamole, if desired.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net