A Memory-Making Mousse

(Culinary.net) Some of the best memories throughout life stick with you forever as you play them over and over in your head and smile, thinking fondly of those times.

A lot of these good memories are centered around laughs, great conversation and irresistible, mouthwatering food. Family events such as wedding showers or Mother’s Day, or the first day of spring after a bitter winter, can be reasons to celebrate and indulge in something out of the ordinary.

This Dreamy Chocolate Mousse can make those special memories just a little bit sweeter. It’s rich, decedent and full of scrumptious chocolate flavor. Topped with whipped cream and shaved chocolate, it’s the perfect addition to almost any special occasion.

It works as a dessert after a meal or just a special treat. It can be served at a big event or simply a Sunday afternoon at home.

To start, add chocolate, marshmallows and heavy cream to a mixing bowl. Microwave until melted, about 2 minutes. Let cool for 1 hour.

Pour additional heavy cream into a mixer and whip until soft peaks form. Take 1/2 cup of whipped cream and refrigerate for later.

Fold half of the soft whipped cream mixture into the cooled chocolate. Once combined, add the rest of the whipped cream.

Spoon the mousse into serving bowls or ramekins and refrigerate at least 2 hours. Once chilled, add toppings or reserved whipped cream and shaved chocolate, if desired.

It’s easy and requires minimal ingredients, and the results are something smooth, rich and luscious.

Your sense of taste will take you right back to that happy place once you take a small bite. Memories are some of the greatest gifts you get to keep forever.

Dreamy Chocolate Mousse

Serves: 4-8

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped, plus chocolate shavings (optional)

40 large marshmallows

2 1/4 cups heavy cream, divided

In large bowl, combine chopped chocolate, marshmallows and 1/2 cup heavy cream. Microwave 2 minutes on high, or until marshmallows are melted. Let mixture cool 1 hour. Using mixer, whip 1 3/4 cups heavy cream until soft peaks form. Reserve and refrigerate 1/2 cup whipped cream for topping. In cooled chocolate mixture, fold in 2 cups whipped cream until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and mix until combined. Spoon mousse into ramekins. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. To serve, top with 1/2 cup reserved whipped cream and sprinkle with shaved chocolate, if desired.



SOURCE:

Culinary.net