A NEW CHAPTER: WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM ADOPTS NEW NAME & LOGO

The Wood County Historical Center & Museum is emerging from quarantine with some exciting initiatives and topping the list is a new name & logo – the Wood County Museum.

The shorter name was adopted because of the ever-changing communication needs & technology. Today, most people get their information on small screens, such as smartphones and tablets, where simplicity is important for clarity and readability. The new logo will be easier to identify the museum on these smaller screens as we usher in a new era.

Following trends set by other museums to simplify their name, the word ‘Historical’ can seem exclusive, while the word ‘Museum’ feels more inclusive, especially to younger generations. The simpler name better reflects what the Museum is actually doing, which is being an ever-evolving repository of learning for things about Wood County, Ohio, and the County Home.

The new logo pays tribute to the original infirmary site depicting the iconic porch railings that adorn the north and east sides of the building. Although the current porches and railings were rebuilt in 2008, the design mimics the original railings that were built around 1900. Local graphic designer, Abby Bender, designed the new logo.

The Wood County Museum is also taking a more active role on social media. You can find more information by following them on Facebook & Instagram.

The new name and logo are part of the Museum’s first phase of the rebrand. A new website will follow shortly.

Questions can be answered by museum staff by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org .

As always, the grounds are a public park maintained by the Wood County Park District and are open daily at 8am until 30 minutes past sunset. The Wood County Museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.