A Note From NB’s New Mayor (Jan. 1, 2024)

To the residents of North Baltimore,

I always thank God for the grace He has given me and the blessings He has poured out on my life and I would like to thank you, the citizens of North Baltimore for the honor to serve you as mayor the next four years. I am a firm believer that the authority given to any elected official must be used to serve those he or she represents. I would like to congratulate Mr. Engard and Mr. Soltace on their newly elected positions and I look forward to working with the legislative body and all those who work and represent this wonderful village. Thank you again and may God bless the village of North Baltimore.

Respectfully yours,

Aaron Patterson