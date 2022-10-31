A Note From Shawn Benjamin to NB Area Residents…

Regarding the Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio…

Shawn Benjamin, operator of the local theater has a serious matter to discuss.

Shawn says, “when I re-opened the theater that this is a labor of love for our community.

To see only 50 or so people come to the theater each weekend is sending a message that maybe it’s not attracting as it should. Some days, only 10 or so come to all the movies combined.

To be honest. I will continue to monitor our ticket sales for movies and compared to Ada and Blufton, we should be doing 10 times what is coming through the door. Knowing the reasons for the other owners closing the doors, I’d hate to think that thought as we struggle to pay operation bills related to keeping a piece of history open.

Our advertising is reaching over 20,000 people each week so not sure what the answer is.

We will be adjusting our hours… Friday 7pm and Sat/Sun 3pm & 7pm.

Please support the Virginia Theater. We love running it however, only if patrons walk through the doors.”