A Nutritious Family Nibble

(Family Features) Finding a simple solution for your family’s dinner can be as easy as reaching in the pantry for ingredients like canned tuna to create Tuna-Carrot Cakes with Garlic Lemon Aioli.
With less than half an hour spent in the kitchen, you can have a meal on the table in a hurry that delivers the irreplaceable nutrients of dairy. Find more family dinner ideas at milkmeansmore.org.
Tuna-Carrot Cakes with Garlic Lemon Aioli
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Servings: 4
Garlic Lemon Aioli:
- 3/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice or orange juice
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Tuna-Carrot Cakes:
- 3/4 cup fine corn flake crumbs, divided
- 1/3 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup shredded carrot
- 2 tablespoons chopped green onion
- 2 tablespoons dill pickle relish or finely chopped dill pickle
- 1 can (12 ounces) tuna in water, drained and flaked
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- chopped green onion (optional)
- To make garlic lemon aioli: In small bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, garlic powder and salt. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
- To make tuna-carrot cakes: In medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup corn flake crumbs, yogurt, carrot, onion and relish. Add tuna; mix well.
- Place remaining corn flake crumbs on piece of wax paper. Shape tuna mixture into eight 3/4-inch thick patties. Lightly coat both sides of patties with crumbs.
- In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook patties in hot oil 4-6 minutes, or until golden brown, turning once. Stir aioli. Spoon dollops on patties. Garnish with additional onion, if desired.
SOURCE:
United Dairy of Michigan