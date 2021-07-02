A Perfect Pairing for Summer Supper

(Family Features) Few moments make summers quite as special as family meals, whether you’re soaking up the sun’s rays on the patio or beating the heat at the dining room table. You can make evenings the highlight of the day with loved ones by centering dinner around the flavors of the season.

Fish, for example, is a popular choice for many with its lighter texture and a flavor profile that’s easily paired with a variety of veggies. These Blackened Salmon Sliders with Pickled Beet Relish can feed a family in a fun, handheld way with Aunt Nellie’s Pickled Beets serving as a perfect partner for the fish fillets.

No summer dinner is complete without a side dish like this BLT Potato Salad. A trio of classic warm-weather ingredients – bacon, lettuce, tomato – blend together with READ German Potato Salad and a homemade vinegar-based dressing for a delightful spin on a family favorite.

Blackened Salmon Sliders with Pickled Beet Relish

Recipe courtesy of tarateaspoon.com

Prep time: 40 minutes

Yield: 12 sliders (2 per serving)

4 single-serve cups Aunt Nellie’s Diced Pickled Beets

1 finely chopped scallion (about 2 tablespoons)

1/2 cup shredded radishes

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup finely crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons chopped oregano

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 pinch ground black pepper

2 pounds salmon fillets, skinless

3 tablespoons blackened seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

12 slider buns

1 cup baby arugula

Drain beets well. In medium bowl, combine diced beets, scallions and radishes. Set aside. In small bowl, combine yogurt, feta, parsley and oregano. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and black pepper. Set aside. Cut salmon into 12 roughly 2 1/2-inch squares, about 1/2-inch thick. Slice thick parts of fillets in half to make thinner, if needed. Sprinkle fillets with salt, to taste, on both sides. Sprinkle evenly with blackened seasoning until well coated. Heat nonstick skillet or cast-iron pan over medium heat and add oil. Add salmon, in batches if needed, and cook, turning once, until salmon is crisped and almost cooked through, about 1 1/2 minutes per side. Remove and let rest. Spread each slider bun with about 1 tablespoon yogurt sauce. Layer arugula, salmon and beet relish on each slider and serve.

BLT Potato Salad

Recipe courtesy of eazypeazymealz.com

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

1 can (15 ounces) READ German Potato Salad

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup finely diced red onion

2 cups baby arugula

6 slices crisp-cooked bacon, crumbled

Dressing:

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Place potato salad in large bowl. Gently stir in diced tomatoes and onion. Add arugula; stir gently to combine. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon. To make dressing: In bowl, combine apple cider vinegar, olive oil, salt, garlic powder and black pepper. Drizzle over potato salad to serve.

