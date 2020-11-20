A Plant-Based, Dairy-Inspired Dish

(Family Features) With the rise in popularity of plant-based diets and dishes, combining them with dairy products can create a superfood power couple.

For example, the cheddar cheese found in these Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers helps optimize nutrient absorption from the rice, black beans, corn and tomatoes to create a nutritious and delicious appetizer or meal.

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

6 large sweet bell peppers

1/2 cup diced sweet onion

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans plain (drained and rinsed if using canned beans)

2 cups cooked brown rice

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 cups shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, divided

Preheat the oven to 350º F. Line a rimmed half sheet pan with non-stick aluminum foil. Slice the tops off of the sweet bell peppers. Use a spoon to scoop the seeds and white membranes from the insides of the peppers. Discard the pepper tops and seeds. Place the peppers onto the prepared half sheet pan; briefly set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the diced onion, cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans, and brown rice until combined. Sprinkle the chili powder, oregano, salt, and pepper over top before stirring to distribute the seasonings throughout. Fold 1 cup of the Cheddar cheese into the filling, reserving the remaining cheese for later. Stuff the open cavities of the sweet bell peppers tightly with filling, mounding a bit of the filling over the top edge of the peppers. Sprinkle the remaining Cheddar cheese over top of the filling. Bake the stuffed peppers for 30 to 35 minutes or until filling is heated through, the peppers soften, and the exteriors begin to wrinkle. Serve immediately.

SOURCE:

United Dairy Industry of Michigan