A Protein-Packed Dessert

For example, this Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving.
It’s a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.
Peanut Butter Crunch
Yield: 2 dozen squares
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 jar (12 ounces) crunchy peanut butter
- 6 cups crisp rice cereal
- coconut flakes, for topping (optional)
- chocolate chips, for topping (optional)
- melted chocolate, for topping (optional)
- sprinkles, for topping (optional)
- In 2-quart microwave-safe container, stir syrup and sugar.
- Microwave 1 1/2-2 minutes on high, or until sugar is dissolved.
- Stir in peanut butter until well blended.
- Mix in cereal.
- Pour into 8-by-12-inch buttered pan.
- When cooled, cut into squares and top with coconut flakes, chocolate chips, melted chocolate or sprinkles, if desired.
