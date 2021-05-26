“A Quiet Place II” Downtown NB – Virginia Theater

A Quiet Place II
Rated PG 13.
Now Showing thru June 6
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.
Director – John Krasinski
Writers – John Krasinski Scott Beck(characters )Bryan Woods
Stars – Emily Blunt Millicent Simmonds Cillian Murphy
ALL Seats $5 – Best POPCORN in NW Ohio!
Showtimes
Friday 7pm
Sat/Sun 1/4/7pm
UPCOMING MOVIES>>>
Mark your calendars for a great back to normal summer.
May 28 – June 6 – A Quiet Place II : : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpdDN9d9Jio
June 11 – 20 – Spirit Untamed : :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jG1nnQGpdI
June 25 – July 5 – Fast & Furious 9 F9 : :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qyw6LC5pnE
July 9 – 19 – Black Widow : :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp9pNPdNwjI
July 23 – Aug 1 – Hotel Transylvania : : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AP86CYeR30