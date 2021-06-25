A Second WaterShed Now Open in Fostoria

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is proud to announce the opening of its thirteenth WaterShed in Northwest Ohio. Residents can now use the second Fostoria WaterShed, located near the corner of Findlay Street and W. Fourth Street on the southwest side of town.

WaterSheds use a reverse-osmosis, 9-step water treatment system and provide perfect tasting purified drinking water at a low price. The cost is twenty-five cents per gallon or one dollar for five gallons.

Over a decade ago, The District began building WaterSheds as an alternative source of drinking water for residents in rural areas on private water systems with poor water quality. The income from the WaterSheds is used to maintain WaterShed equipment, properties, and invested back into The District’s operational budget.

The new WaterShed is located at the site of the Legacy Petroleum Refueling Station, 622 W. Lytle Street, Fostoria, Ohio, 44830. The original Fostoria WaterShed, located on Plaza Drive will remain open. Details on the official Grand Opening Ceremony will be announced.

For more information and a complete list of locations go to:

https://www.nwwsd.org/who-we-are/services/watershed-locations/