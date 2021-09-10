A Signature Side Dish

(Culinary.net) Almost every get together – whether it’s family, friends or neighbors – always has one dish that’s the star of the show time after time. It’s usually a staple dish, but that doesn’t always mean it’s the main course.

It can be a side dish that pairs with almost everything else on the table. The kids gobble it up, and the adults ask “Can I have that recipe?”

Side dishes can be some of the most enjoyed foods at every meal. There is a large variety of options and a multitude of possibilities and variations of almost each and every classic side dish.

There are a lot of elements that go into making a stellar side, however. It must have lots of flavor and the seasoning needs to be on point.

Next time you’re looking for a versatile, delicious side dish nearly everyone will love, try these Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. They have a perfect potato texture and are full of creamy goodness with a horseradish kick to savor.

To make these potatoes, start with 2 quarts of water in a large pot. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 3 pounds of Yukon Gold potatoes then boil 15-20 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of water from the pot.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk 16 ounces of sour cream, 1/4 cup of horseradish, salt and pepper.

Add butter to warm potatoes then mash. Add sour cream mixture, chives and reserved water halfway through mashing.

Once you have the desired consistency, your potatoes are ready to serve with additional butter chives.

Once you sink your spoon into a bowl of these flavor-packed potatoes, you’ll understand why there are never any leftovers. These potatoes can satisfy almost any appetite with a unique flavor combination and appealing aroma.

Find more side dish recipes at Culinary.net.

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

Servings: 4-6

2 quarts water

1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, halved

1 stick of unsalted butter, cut into 8 slices, divided

16 ounces sour cream

1/4 cup horseradish, prepared and squeezed of moisture

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup chopped chives, plus additional for topping

In saucepan, bring water and 1 teaspoon salt to boil. Add potatoes and boil 15-20 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup liquid. Drain potatoes and place in bowl. Add six slices of butter and mash potatoes coarsely. In medium bowl, whisk together sour cream, horseradish, remaining salt, pepper and chives. Add mixture to mashed potatoes. Add reserved water. Mash to combine. Transfer to serving bowl and top with remaining butter pieces and additional chives.





SOURCE:

Culinary.net