A Simple Yet Delicious Weeknight Dinner

(Family Features) Ease and convenience can go a long way toward creating weeknight meals that bring the entire family together, which is why it’s helpful to focus your favorite dishes around main ingredients that simplify dinner routines.

Versatile proteins like veal open many possibilities from decadent, romantic meals to easy and beginner-friendly options. Its flavor is light, making it a blank canvas for discovery by pairing it with different combinations of sauces, spices, cheeses and more.

You can be confident in the taste of veal as your main ingredient in these Veal Tex Mex Stuffed Shells, a quick and easy dinner perfect for hectic weeknights. Requiring just over half an hour in the kitchen, jumbo pasta shells are loaded with taco-flavored ground veal and melted cream cheese then topped with your favorite taco sauce.

It offers a new, exciting recipe to add to the family menu while also providing nutrition; a 3-ounce serving of veal includes 27 grams of protein, which is more than half of the daily value for a 2,000-calorie diet.

Discover more quick and easy recipe ideas at Veal.org, funded by Beef Farmers and Ranchers.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Veal Tex Mex Stuffed Shells

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pound ground veal

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced poblano pepper

1 package (1 1/4 ounces) taco seasoning

1/2 cup water

4 ounces cream cheese

2 cups shredded colby jack cheese, divided

20 jumbo pasta shells

1 1/2 cups salsa

1 cup taco sauce

Preheat oven to 350 F. In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground veal, diced onion and diced pepper until meat is no longer pink, 5-7 minutes. Stir in taco seasoning and water. Break cream cheese into chunks and add to skillet; simmer 3-4 minutes, or until cream cheese melts into veal mixture. Remove from heat and add 1/2 cup colby jack cheese; stir to combine. Bring large pot of salted water to boil and add pasta shells. Cook according to package directions and drain. Immediately separate shells on plate to avoid sticking together. Pour salsa into 13-by-9-inch baking dish and spread to cover bottom. Fill each pasta shell with 1-2 tablespoons veal mixture and place in baking dish. Top stuffed shells with taco sauce and sprinkle remaining colby jack cheese on top. Bake 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and shells are heated through.

SOURCE:

New York Beef Council