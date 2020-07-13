A Simply Nutritious Salad

(Family Features)As one of the simplest ways to make family meals healthier, adding fruits and vegetables to everyday dishes can also provide a flavorful path to a more nutritious eating plan. With a dish like this Black-Eyed Pea, Corn and Rice Salad, you can put a veggie-focused meal on the table in next to no time.

Black-Eyed Pea, Corn and Rice Salad

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Servings: 6

2 cans (15 1/2 ounces each) no-salt-added or low-sodium black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 1/4 ounces) low-sodium or no-salt-added whole-kernel corn

1 package (8 1/2 ounces) brown rice, microwaved according to package directions and broken into small pieces

2 medium ribs celery, chopped

1 medium bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon water

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

In large bowl, stir peas, corn, rice, celery, pepper, parsley, olive oil, water and black pepper until combined.

Nutritional information per serving: 231 calories; 10 g protein; 7 g fiber.

SOURCE:

American Heart Association and Aramark