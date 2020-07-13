NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Dec. 2019 new logo
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Weekly Specials
T and J Jan 2020
Logo

A Simply Nutritious Salad

(Family Features)As one of the simplest ways to make family meals healthier, adding fruits and vegetables to everyday dishes can also provide a flavorful path to a more nutritious eating plan. With a dish like this Black-Eyed Pea, Corn and Rice Salad, you can put a veggie-focused meal on the table in next to no time.

Find more recipes, tips and resources for living a healthier lifestyle at American Heart Association.

Watch video to see how to make this delicious recipe!

Black-Eyed Pea, Corn and Rice Salad

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association
Servings: 6

  • 2          cans (15 1/2 ounces each) no-salt-added or low-sodium black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
  • 1          can (15 1/4 ounces) low-sodium or no-salt-added whole-kernel corn
  • 1          package (8 1/2 ounces) brown rice, microwaved according to package directions and broken into small pieces
  • 2          medium ribs celery, chopped
  • 1          medium bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1/4       cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1          tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1          tablespoon water
  • 1/8       teaspoon black pepper
  1. In large bowl, stir peas, corn, rice, celery, pepper, parsley, olive oil, water and black pepper until combined.

Nutritional information per serving: 231 calories; 10 g protein; 7 g fiber.

SOURCE:
American Heart Association and Aramark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Route Driver PT NB
March 2020
February 2017
Logo Panel April 2017
BVH March 2020
NBLS Website