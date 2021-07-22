A Simply Sweet Dessert Bar

(Culinary.net) Finding a unique dessert to impress others can be a tall task. Cakes, brownies and cookies are classics but can be boring and repetitive. When you want something easy, delicious and made to impress, think outside the sweet treat box.

Next time you’re in a pinch for something sweet, try these Sopapilla Bars. They have a sugary, crunchy exterior, but on the inside, they are creamy and delicious.

Great for gatherings of all kinds, they’re cut into perfect portions and rare enough to give partygoers something to talk about.

The prep is simple and they can be made in advance then stored in the fridge overnight so there is no last-minute rushing around the kitchen.

To start, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese until soft. Add sugar and cornstarch then combine. Add vanilla extract and one egg then beat until combined.

Place one can of unrolled crescent rolls in the bottom of a lightly greased pan and pinch together the seams.

Add cream cheese mixture to the pan and spread out smooth. Then add remaining unrolled crescent rolls on top before spreading with melted butter.

Mix together sugar and cinnamon to sprinkle over the top of the bars.

Bake for 35-40 minutes. Cool to room temperature and chill in the fridge for at least 3 hours or overnight.

These bars are also the perfect sweet treat for kids. They will love the sugar-coated top and you will love they are expanding their palates by trying something new.

Whether it’s a birthday party, a barbecue or any celebration, this dessert is the way to go. It’s sweet, it’s got texture and it’s a home run when it comes to a simple sweet.

Sopapilla Bars

Servings: 15

Nonstick cooking spray

2 packages (8 ounces each) crescent rolls

24 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups sugar, divided

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Heat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease 9-by-13-inch glass baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place one package unrolled crescent rolls in bottom of dish. Pinch seams together. In large bowl, beat cream cheese until soft. Add 1 cup sugar and cornstarch. Beat mixture until combined. Add vanilla extract and egg. Beat until combined. Pour batter onto crescent roll dough. Smooth with spatula. On floured surface, unroll second package crescent roll dough. Pinch seams and roll dough to 1/2 inch longer and wider. Place rolled sheet on top of cheesecake layer. Spread melted butter over top. In small bowl, whisk remaining sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle over top of bars. Bake 35-40 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool to room temperature. Chill in refrigerator 3 hours or overnight.

