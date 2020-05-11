A Spring Salad Celebration

(Family Features) Fresh fruits and veggies are often the flavors of spring, and you can bring them all together by celebrating National Salad Month with a homemade masterpiece.
This Steamboat Willie Green Apple Waldorf Salad, created in honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, is perfect for adopting a diet rich in produce with green apples, pineapple, blueberries, grapes, celery and, of course, salad greens. With all the fresh flavor, including Dole’s 50/50 Salad Blend – a robust and balanced blend of delicate baby greens and lettuces: tender baby spinach, peppery radicchio and invigorating arugula and chard – it’s an ideal recipe to honor National Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day.
Large salads like this make for a nutritious yet filling meal for the whole family and can be enjoyed nearly any time of day as a lunch, appetizer, snack or even as a main course at the dinner table.
Steamboat Willie Green Apple Waldorf Salad
Total time: 10 minutes
Servings: 8
- 3/4 cup fat-free Greek yogurt
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 16 ounces chopped, cooked chicken
- 1 cup chopped green apple
- 1 cup DOLE® Blueberries
- 1 cup Dole Red Grapes, halved
- 1 cup chopped, fresh Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple
- 1/2 cup Dole Celery, cut into chunks
- 1 tablespoon freshly chopped mint
- 1 package (5 ounces) Dole 50/50 Salad Blend
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
- In medium bowl, stir yogurt and mustard. Stir in chicken, apples, blueberries, grapes, pineapple, celery and mint. Toss to evenly coat.
- Pour salad blend onto serving platter. Arrange chicken mixture on salad blend and sprinkle with pecans or walnuts, if desired.
Tips: Can be served as salad or spooned onto tortillas and rolled up for wraps. Amount of yogurt dressing can be adjusted based on personal preference.
