A Spring Salad Celebration

(Family Features) Fresh fruits and veggies are often the flavors of spring, and you can bring them all together by celebrating National Salad Month with a homemade masterpiece.

This Steamboat Willie Green Apple Waldorf Salad, created in honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, is perfect for adopting a diet rich in produce with green apples, pineapple, blueberries, grapes, celery and, of course, salad greens. With all the fresh flavor, including Dole’s 50/50 Salad Blend – a robust and balanced blend of delicate baby greens and lettuces: tender baby spinach, peppery radicchio and invigorating arugula and chard – it’s an ideal recipe to honor National Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day.

Large salads like this make for a nutritious yet filling meal for the whole family and can be enjoyed nearly any time of day as a lunch, appetizer, snack or even as a main course at the dinner table.

Steamboat Willie Green Apple Waldorf Salad

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 8

3/4 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

16 ounces chopped, cooked chicken

1 cup chopped green apple

1 cup DOLE® Blueberries

1 cup Dole Red Grapes, halved

1 cup chopped, fresh Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple

1/2 cup Dole Celery, cut into chunks

1 tablespoon freshly chopped mint

1 package (5 ounces) Dole 50/50 Salad Blend

1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

In medium bowl, stir yogurt and mustard. Stir in chicken, apples, blueberries, grapes, pineapple, celery and mint. Toss to evenly coat. Pour salad blend onto serving platter. Arrange chicken mixture on salad blend and sprinkle with pecans or walnuts, if desired.

Tips: Can be served as salad or spooned onto tortillas and rolled up for wraps. Amount of yogurt dressing can be adjusted based on personal preference.

