A St. Patty’s Day Sandwich

In honor of the day when everyone is Irish, welcome family and friends to a traditional St. Patrick's Day lunch with this Reuben Sandwich recipe.

Reuben Sandwich

Servings: 2

2 tablespoons butter, softened

4 slices rye and pumpernickel swirl bread

4 slices swiss cheese

6 ounces corned beef

2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons, Thousand Island Dressing, divided

4 tablespoons sauerkraut

Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of two bread slices. Place buttered side down in heated skillet. Add two slices cheese to each bread slice. Spread 2 tablespoons dressing over cheese slices. Add 3 ounces corned beef to each bread slice. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing over corned beef. Spread 2 tablespoons sauerkraut over corned beef. Spread remaining butter on one side of remaining bread slices. Place buttered side up on top of sauerkraut. Cook 4-7 minutes each side, flipping once, until golden brown and cheese is melted.

