A Step-By-Step Guide to Changing Your Own Oil

(Family Features) Changing your vehicle’s oil is a crucial maintenance task that can extend its life and improve performance. It’s also a task many DIYers can handle on their own with just a few tools.

This step-by-step guide can help walk you through the process.

1. Gather Essential Tools and Materials

Before you begin, gather the necessary tools and materials, including:

oil filter wrench

drain pan

funnel

oil (refer to your vehicle’s manual for the recommended type and amount)

oil filter

wrench to remove the drain plug

rags and gloves

jack or jack stands

2. Prep Your Vehicle

Park your vehicle on a flat, stable surface and engage the parking brake. For better access, use a jack and secure it with jack stands.

Ensure the engine is cool to avoid burns from hot oil. Open the hood and locate the oil cap to help the oil drain more smoothly. Place a drain pan under the oil drain plug to catch the old oil.

3. Drain the Old Oil

Using a wrench, carefully loosen and remove the oil drain plug. Allow the old oil to drain completely.

Once the oil has stopped flowing, clean the plug and the area around it. Reinstall the drain plug and tighten it securely but avoid overtightening.

4. Replace the Oil Filter

Locate the oil filter underneath your vehicle and use an oil filter wrench to remove it. Be prepared for some oil to spill out. Place the filter in the drain pan for disposal.

Before installing the new filter, apply a small amount of new oil to the gasket to create a better seal and make it easier to remove during the next oil change. Screw the new filter into place by hand, making sure it’s snug but not overly tight.

5. Add New Oil

Place a funnel into the oil hole and pour the recommended amount of oil into the engine. After adding the oil, replace the cap and start the engine. Let it run for a few minutes then turn it off and wait a couple of minutes.

6. Final Checks

Check the oil level using the dipstick and add more oil if necessary. Also inspect the area under the vehicle for any leaks. Dispose of the old oil and filter properly.

