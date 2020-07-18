NBX WaterShedsun
A Stuffed Tomato Snack

(Culinary.net) Whether you need a quick appetizer or something to snack on, these Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes make for an appealing bite.

Find more snack recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

  • 24-48   cherry tomatoes
  • 1          package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 2          tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1          medium cucumber, peeled and diced
  • 3          green onion stalks, diced
  • 2          teaspoons minced dill
  • fresh dill, for garnish
  1. Cut thin slice off top of each tomato. Scoop out pulp. Invert tomatoes on paper towel to drain.
  2. In medium bowl, combine cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in cucumber, green onion and dill. Spoon mixture into tomatoes. Top with fresh dill.
  3. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

