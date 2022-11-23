North Baltimore, Ohio

November 23, 2022

A Sweet, Melty Holiday Sandwich

(Family Features) All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack.

When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.

Visit EnvyApple.com to find more holiday-worthy recipes from breakfast and snacks to the main course and sweet desserts.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt
Servings: 4

  • 2          tablespoons melted butter
  • 8          oat-wheat bread slices
  • 1/2       cup cranberry sauce
  • 12        ounces Havarti cheese
  • 2          Envy apples
  1. Preheat oven to 450 F.
  2. Lightly butter one side of each bread slice and place on baking sheet butter side down. On side without butter, spread cranberry sauce on half of bread slices.
  3. Slice Havarti cheese about 1/4-inch thick and place over cranberry layer. Thinly slice apples and layer over cheese. Top with remaining bread slices with butter side up.
  4. Bake 5 minutes then carefully flip each sandwich. Bake 3-5 minutes until cheese is melty.


SOURCE:
Envy Apples

