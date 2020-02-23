A Sweet-Tart Snack

(Family Features)Fruits, like raspberries, are unique in their ability to add both flavor and nutrition to breakfasts, snacks, desserts and beyond.
With a sweet-tart flavor and eye-catching color, red raspberries are the main ingredient in these Mini Razz Crush Tarts, perfect for breakfast on-the-go or as an afternoon snack. Because 1 cup of the tasty fruit includes just 80 calories and contains 6 grams of fiber while providing 28% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, it’s a nutritious way to fill up.
Mini Razz Crush Tarts
Servings: 8
Red Raspberry Crush:
- 1 bag (12 ounces) frozen red raspberries
Tarts:
- 1 1/2 cups Red Raspberry Crush
- 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 package (two 9-inch crusts) refrigerated pie crust
Glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2-3 tablespoons reserved raspberry juice
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- sprinkles (optional)
- To make Red Raspberry Crush: Thaw raspberries on countertop at room temperature 30 minutes.
- Using rolling pin, gently mash raspberries in sealed bag.
- To make tarts: Heat oven to 425° F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Place strainer over medium bowl; strain Red Raspberry Crush 10-15 minutes, allowing raspberry juice to fall into bowl. Reserve raspberry juice for glaze.
- In medium bowl, combine drained Red Raspberry Crush and cornstarch; mix to combine.
- Roll out both pie crusts into rectangular shapes and cut each into eight 2 1/2-by-4-inch rectangular pieces. Place rectangular pieces on prepared baking sheet. Add 1-2 tablespoons Red Raspberry Crush to center of each piece and top each with second rectangular piece. Use fork to crimp edges of dough.
- Bake 10 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Remove pastries from oven and allow to cool completely.
- To make glaze: In medium bowl, whisk powdered sugar, reserved raspberry juice and vanilla.
- Drizzle glaze on cooled pastries and garnish with sprinkles, if desired.
