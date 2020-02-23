A Sweet-Tart Snack

(Family Features)Fruits, like raspberries, are unique in their ability to add both flavor and nutrition to breakfasts, snacks, desserts and beyond.

With a sweet-tart flavor and eye-catching color, red raspberries are the main ingredient in these Mini Razz Crush Tarts, perfect for breakfast on-the-go or as an afternoon snack. Because 1 cup of the tasty fruit includes just 80 calories and contains 6 grams of fiber while providing 28% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, it’s a nutritious way to fill up.

Mini Razz Crush Tarts

Servings: 8

Red Raspberry Crush:

1 bag (12 ounces) frozen red raspberries

Tarts:

1 1/2 cups Red Raspberry Crush

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 package (two 9-inch crusts) refrigerated pie crust

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons reserved raspberry juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

sprinkles (optional)

To make Red Raspberry Crush: Thaw raspberries on countertop at room temperature 30 minutes. Using rolling pin, gently mash raspberries in sealed bag. To make tarts: Heat oven to 425° F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Place strainer over medium bowl; strain Red Raspberry Crush 10-15 minutes, allowing raspberry juice to fall into bowl. Reserve raspberry juice for glaze. In medium bowl, combine drained Red Raspberry Crush and cornstarch; mix to combine. Roll out both pie crusts into rectangular shapes and cut each into eight 2 1/2-by-4-inch rectangular pieces. Place rectangular pieces on prepared baking sheet. Add 1-2 tablespoons Red Raspberry Crush to center of each piece and top each with second rectangular piece. Use fork to crimp edges of dough. Bake 10 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Remove pastries from oven and allow to cool completely. To make glaze: In medium bowl, whisk powdered sugar, reserved raspberry juice and vanilla. Drizzle glaze on cooled pastries and garnish with sprinkles, if desired.

