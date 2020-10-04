A Time-Saving Family Meal

(Family Features)Leading a busy lifestyle doesn’t always leave time for spending hours in the kitchen, and these Mystic Mini Turkey Loaves can be made in advance and frozen for later use. Perfect for simplifying busy evenings, they are made with mushrooms, yellow onions, oat milk, pumpkin pie spice and almond milk yogurt

. This and other kid-friendly recipes are part of Dole's healthy-living alliance with Disney's Frozen 2.

Mystic Mini Turkey Loaves

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves: 8

1 large egg

2 pounds 93% lean ground turkey

1 medium DOLE® Yellow Onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup oat milk

1/2 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 package (8 ounces) Dole Mushrooms, sliced

2 cups unsalted chicken stock

3 tablespoons whole-wheat flour

1/4 cup plain almond milk yogurt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Heat oven to 350° F. Line rimmed baking pan with parchment paper. In large bowl, whisk egg; gently mix in turkey, onion, oat milk, breadcrumbs, pumpkin pie spice and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Form turkey mixture into eight (4-by-2 1/2-inch) loaves; place on prepared pan. Bake loaves 40 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F. In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil; add mushrooms and cook 5 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally. In medium bowl, whisk chicken stock and flour; add to skillet and cook 3 minutes, or until thickened, whisking occasionally. Whisk in yogurt, pepper and remaining salt. Serve loaves topped with gravy and sprinkled with parsley.

Tip: To freeze loaves, prepare turkey loaves but do not bake; freeze 2 hours, or until frozen. Wrap loaves tightly with plastic wrap and freeze in freezer-safe, zip-top plastic bags up to 3 months. Thaw loaves in refrigerator overnight then bake on parchment-lined rimmed baking pan at 350° F 40 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F. Proceed with remaining instructions.

Approximate nutritional information per serving (1 loaf, 1/3 cup gravy): 216 calories; 94 calories from fat; 10 g fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 88 mg cholesterol; 397 mg sodium; 344 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugars; 21 g protein; vitamin A 4%; vitamin C 2%; calcium 4%; iron 10%; vitamin E 2%; thiamin 8%; vitamin B6 20%; phosphorus 15%; magnesium 6%; manganese 10%.

