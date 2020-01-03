A Twist on a Classic Pie

(Culinary.net) While apple pie is a traditional seasonal dish, you can add unique flavor with this skillet version.

Simply toss Honeycrisp apples with brown sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice then spoon between two pie crusts simmering in a thin layer of brown sugar and cinnamon then drizzle with caramel sauce for a deliciously gooey evening treat.

Skillet Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

4 large Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and sliced

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon, divided

1 tablespoon lemon juice

6 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup, plus 2 teaspoons, brown sugar

2 refrigerated pie crusts

2 teaspoons whipping cream

caramel sauce

Heat oven to 350° F. In large bowl, combine apples, sugar, 1 tablespoon cinnamon and lemon juice until apples are covered. Set aside. In oven-safe, 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter. Add 1/4 cup brown sugar and remaining cinnamon; mix until combined. Boil 5-8 minutes. In same skillet, place one pie crust over brown sugar mixture. Pour apples over pie crust. Cover apples with second pie crust. Cut slits in top to release steam. Brush whipping cream over crust. Sprinkle with remaining brown sugar. Bake 35-45 minutes until crust is golden brown. Drizzle with caramel sauce.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net