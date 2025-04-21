A Warm Springtime Soup

(Family Features) Spring is often unpredictable. Warm weather, cool days, rain clouds and clear skies – it’s hard to know what to serve for dinner. On those chillier evenings that call for a hot meal, turn to an easy solution like this Roasted Tomato Soup. Find more springtime soup recipes throughout April at Culinary.net.
Roasted Tomato Soup
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 3 pounds tomatoes
- 1/2 onion (optional)
- 1 garlic bulb (optional)
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon mesquite seasoning
- avocado oil
- 1 1/2 cups broth of choice
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- grilled cheese sandwiches, for serving (optional)
- Heat oven to 375 F.
- Slice tomatoes. Slice onions and garlic, if desired. Place in baking dish.
- Sprinkle garlic powder, onion powder, sugar and mesquite seasoning over tomatoes. Drizzle avocado oil over top and mix well.
- Bake about 1 hour. Blend until smooth.
- Pour into pot and mix in broth and whipping cream. Bring to simmer and add salt and pepper, to taste.
- Serve with grilled cheese sandwiches, if desired.