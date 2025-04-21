North Baltimore, Ohio

April 21, 2025 1:06 am

BVHS Wellness Park TOP
The District Update – Water Shed
OB You’re Expecting
Amplex Fiber June 2024
Resize
Sept. 2023
Temporary
Size Update
Logo
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail

A Warm Springtime Soup

(Family Features) Spring is often unpredictable. Warm weather, cool days, rain clouds and clear skies – it’s hard to know what to serve for dinner. On those chillier evenings that call for a hot meal, turn to an easy solution like this Roasted Tomato Soup. Find more springtime soup recipes throughout April at Culinary.net.

Roasted Tomato Soup

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy
Servings: 4-6

  • 3 pounds tomatoes
  • 1/2 onion (optional)
  • 1 garlic bulb (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon mesquite seasoning
  • avocado oil
  • 1 1/2 cups broth of choice
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • grilled cheese sandwiches, for serving (optional)
  1. Heat oven to 375 F.
  2. Slice tomatoes. Slice onions and garlic, if desired. Place in baking dish.
  3. Sprinkle garlic powder, onion powder, sugar and mesquite seasoning over tomatoes. Drizzle avocado oil over top and mix well.
  4. Bake about 1 hour. Blend until smooth.
  5. Pour into pot and mix in broth and whipping cream. Bring to simmer and add salt and pepper, to taste.
  6. Serve with grilled cheese sandwiches, if desired.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website