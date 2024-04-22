A Week of Track for NBHS

Tuesday, April 16

The North Baltimore Track team hosted their first home meet of the season on April 16. There were six teams competing against each other: McComb, Arcadia, Ridgedale, Cory-Rawson, Temple Christian and North Baltimore. The Tiger boys finished fourth and the girls finished third. Several of the members proved the new track is fast. There were nine personal records set by individuals or relays, and five career records recorded.

The seniors are making sure they do the best they can before the end of the season. Jesse Vanlerberg jumped another career best of 17’7” in the long jump. Jacob Trout has not reached his peak yet in the throwing events. He threw a second career best, 37’1 ½”, in shot put this season. Then he added a throw of 86’10” in discus to top his career best. Kyle Green not only ran his best ever time in the 200, 26.05, but he finally achieved beating the letter standard in the event, a goal he’s been pursuing every season. After Karalyn Keegan ran a career best in the 200 last week, the 14.08 she ran in the 100 was another one of her high school bests.

A new entry to the high school team, freshman Attlee Rowlinson, had quite the spectacular day. She got fourth place in the long jump, but that wasn’t enough. She continued participating in three other events, placing first in each one. She won the high jump, leaping 4’4”, ran the 1600 meter to first place with a time of 7:04.77, then finished with a time of 15:23.06 in the 3200 meter for her third first place. Attlee earned 34 points, almost half of the girl’s total points of 73.

Friday, April 19

The Tigers went to the Gibsonburg Invitational on Friday. The meet is often looked forward to each year because it is quite a challenge and prepares the team for participating in Districts. There were 14 other teams to compete against. Only the top eight positions score in each event. Most of the night, the Tigers were setting personal and career records, yet not getting any point. Career records by Daniel Hinkle – 1600 and 800, Macin Pettry – 800, Attlee Rowlinson – 1600, Jacob Trout – discus and Brody Walter – 100 and long jump, were great achievements, but not enough for points.

North Baltimore did score, though. Nevaeh Dewitt, finalist in last season’s long jump at Districts, reacher 8th place in the long jump. Cooper Clark, taking a break from baseball and competing in his first track meet of the season, earned most of the boys’ points. Cooper was a District finalist in the 300 hurdles last season. He ran the hurdles to 6th place, which got him the only medal the Tigers earned. Cooper was a member of the 4×400 relay team with Jesse Vanlerberg, Daniel Hinkle and Brody Walter. Not only did they get 8th place, but they broke special 4-minute mark, running 3:57.90. There has not been a Tiger 4×400 relay team who broke that mark in the last three years.

The next meet is on Tuesday, April 23 in Ada. On Friday, April 26 you can come to the first North Baltimore Tiger Invitational.

Source: Coach Mike Senour