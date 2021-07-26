A Weeknight Meal Solution

(Family Features) During the hustle and bustle of the school year, it can be difficult to find time to sit down for dinner together as a family. However, on weeknights filled with extracurricular activities, homework, meetings and more, it’s still important to put delicious and nutritious meals on the table that can be served whenever your family members can find a few minutes to grab a plate.

Dairy foods like milk, yogurt and cheese are on hand in many kitchens and provide nutrients people of all ages need to grow and maintain strong bodies and minds. These Slow Cooker Chicken Burrito Bowls combine dairy with chicken, beans, corn and rice plus colorful garnishes for a meal you can set in the slow cooker at the beginning of the day and serve whenever hunger strikes that evening.

Slow Cooker Chicken Burrito Bowls

Recipe courtesy of Lori Yates of Foxes Love Lemons on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 4-8 hours

Servings: 6

1 jar (16 ounces) chunky salsa

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 can (15 1/2 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups instant brown rice

1 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen

chopped avocado, for garnish

chopped cilantro, for garnish

chopped red onion, for garnish

chopped tomatoes, for garnish

lime wedges, for garnish

sour cream or Greek yogurt, for garnish

shredded colby jack cheese, for garnish

In slow cooker, stir together salsa, chicken, broth and chili powder. Cook 3 1/2 hours on high or 7 1/2 hours on low. Transfer chicken to cutting board and coarsely shred; return to slow cooker. Stir in beans, rice and corn. Cook 30 minutes on high, or until rice is cooked through. Serve garnished with avocado, cilantro, onion, tomatoes, limes, sour cream and cheese.

SOURCE:

United Dairy Industry of Michigan