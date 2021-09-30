A Weeknight Meal to Munch On

(Culinary.net) On weeknights, many families rush around trying to prepare for the next day. While these moments can be stressful, the silver lining of the evening is when everyone pauses to enjoy a perfectly cooked family dinner together.

From tough homework assignments and soccer practice to getting everyone tucked into bed, the days can seem long, but those special moments make cooking a memorable meal worthwhile.

When life gets busy, you need a family recipe that is quick to make, easy to bake and mouthwatering to eat. Try this recipe for Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole next time you are in a pinch.

It’s made with hearty ground turkey breast, delicious bell peppers, crushed tomatoes and brown rice then topped with gooey sharp cheddar cheese. This short ingredient list makes it easy to assemble. Brown the turkey and onions then combine all the ingredients, in a layered fashion, in a baking dish. It’s simple to prepare before baking to perfection.

It’s just right for little ones who are hungry and ready for a wholesome and appetizing home-cooked meal. Adults enjoy the natural flavors and fresh ingredients that keep all ages happy and content.

Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole

Servings: 4

20 ounces ground turkey breast

1 yellow onion, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 large bell peppers, chopped (1 each red, yellow and green)

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup long-grain brown rice

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 350 F. In large skillet over medium heat, add turkey, onions, salt and pepper. Break up turkey and cook until browned. Add turkey mixture to 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, brown rice, oregano and garlic powder. Mix until combined. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake 80-90 minutes until rice is tender. Remove foil, add shredded cheese and bake 5 minutes until cheese is melted.





SOURCE:

Culinary