Abraham Stricklen, 82, of Cygnet, passed away at 7:45pm on Friday, April

17, 2020 at the Bowling Green Care Center. He was born to the late James

A. and Helen (Schroeder) Strickland in Bowling Green, on November 26,

1937. He married Betty Jo (Rood) Snyder on January 5, 1957, and she

preceded him in death on February 17, 2005.



Abe is survived by his brother, Thomas (Barbara) Strickland of Cygnet;

brother-in-law, Francis Rood of Bowling Green; sister-in-law, Oraleen

Strickland of Monclova; ex-daughter-in-law, Amy Van Scoder of Cygnet;

grandchildren: Al W. Stricklen of North Baltimore, Betty M. Stricklen of

Fostoria, Amy Furguson of Bowling Green, Johnny Hill of Rudolph, and Lisa

Stricklen of Bowling Green; 9 great-grandchildren; 1

great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.



Abe was also preceded in death by his adopted sons: Roy and Al; brothers:

Richard and James I. Strickland; sister, Laura Strickland Rood;

sisters-in-law: Lydia Ann Strickland and Mary Crom; brother-in-law, John

W. Crom; and a granddaughter, Betty Jo Hill.



Abe enjoyed his visits with family and neighbors. He loved spending his

spare time watching westerns on TV and going out to dinner for liver and

onions.



All services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be

made to the family in c/o Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street,

North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.smithcrates.com.