Add Asian Flair to Summer Classics

(Family Features) Combine the best of both worlds this summer with an ethnic favorite straight off the grill. These Asian Carne Asada Tacos require less than half an hour of prep and cook time for a quick, easy family meal.

Skirt steak is marinated in a NAKANO Seasoned Rice Vinegar-based marinade for a unique, delicious flavor combination before hitting a hot grill then layering in tortillas with your desired garnishes.

Find more flavorful ways to put an Asian twist on your summer dishes at nakanoflavors.com.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Asian Carne Asada Tacos

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 6

1 1/2 pounds beef skirt steak

1/2 cup NAKANO Seasoned Rice Vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons sambal oelek (Asian chili garlic sauce)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons ancho chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Pickled Onions:

1/4 cup water

1 medium red onion, halved, thinly sliced

corn tortillas, warmed

roasted tomato or tomatillo salsa

cilantro sprigs

sliced avocados

thinly sliced radishes

Using fork, pierce steak at 1/2-inch intervals. In large bowl, whisk vinegar, sugar, sambal oelek and salt. Reserve 1/4 cup mixture for later use. Add soy sauce, oil, chili powder and cumin to remaining vinegar mixture. Add steak; turn to coat. Let stand 10 minutes to marinate. To make pickled onions: In medium microwaveable bowl, combine water and reserved vinegar mixture. Microwave 2-3 minutes, or until hot. Add onions, submerging in vinegar mixture. Let stand at room temperature until cool. Preheat grill to high heat. Grill steaks 1-2 minutes on each side, or until medium rare. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing against grain into thin strips. Serve with tortillas, salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado and radishes.

SOURCE:

Nakano