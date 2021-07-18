Add Freshness to Your Summer

(Family Features) For many parts of the country, warmer weather comes with more options for fresh produce, which is why it’s a perfect time to add fruits and vegetables to recipes.

These easy-to-make Fresh Vegetable Summer Rolls are a vegetarian version of a classic dish – made with tofu coupled with lettuce, carrots, cucumber, sprouts and mint leaves.

A healthy eating plan is especially important for the 34 million people in the U.S. living with diabetes. People living with diabetes are twice as likely to develop and die from cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks, heart failure and strokes, than people who do not have diabetes, according to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association. Through eating healthy, getting regular physical activity and making a plan with their health care professionals, people can manage their type 2 diabetes and lower their risk for heart disease and stroke.

Fresh Vegetable Summer Rolls

Prep time: 25 minutes

Serves: 12 (1 roll per serving)

Water

1 head Boston or oak leaf lettuce, ribs discarded (12 leaves)

1 pound firm tofu, drained and cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch thick planks

1 large carrot, peeled and shredded

1/2 English or hothouse cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into 2-inch long matchsticks

2 cups mung bean or clover sprouts, blanched

24 medium-large mint leaves

12 round (8 inches) rice papers

Fill flat, round cake pan with water. Place clean, smooth kitchen towel on work surface. On plate, arrange lettuce, tofu, carrots, cucumber, sprouts and mint in individual piles. Put one rice paper in water. Soak until pliable. Place rice paper on top of kitchen towel. Blot dry. Paper should be sticky, not slippery. Stack ingredients on side of rice paper closest to you as follows: one lettuce leaf, one tofu plank, carrot, cucumber, sprouts and two mint leaves next to each other. Fold farther side of paper tightly over filling. Be careful not to tear it. Fold in sides and roll to end. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Nutritional information per serving: 85 calories; 20 calories from fat; 2 g total fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 0.5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 55 mg sodium; 155 mg potassium; 13 g total carbohydrates; 1 g dietary fiber; 2 g total sugar; 0 g added sugar; 5 g protein; 75 mg phosphorus. Choices/Exchanges: 1 starch

