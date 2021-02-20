Add Protein and Immune Health Supporting Benefits to Your Coffee

(Family Features) Mornings may look different from the norm for many families but staying on track with healthy choices remains a top priority. While you may not be stopping at your favorite coffeehouse on the way to work or school drop-off, a new way to enjoy coffee has grown in popularity, allowing you to get more out of your cup of joe from home.

The popular trend, known as “proffee,” got its name from a protein and coffee combination that adds nutritional benefits to coffee drinks. By adding a protein-rich option like Premier Protein 30g High Protein Shakes to your coffee, latte or cappuccino – hot or iced – your cup can provide you with up to 30 grams of protein and 24 vitamins and minerals, including antioxidants vitamins C and E that help support a healthy immune system.

Available in nine indulgent flavors – including fan favorites like Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, Cinnamon Roll and Cookies and Cream – these shakes make it easy to stay on track with your health goals and allow for “proffee” personalization. Plus, they can be enjoyed straight from the container as part of a nutritious breakfast, afternoon snack, post-workout boost or as an ingredient in a protein-packed recipe.

For those looking to make their own proffee, a Chocolate Latte is as simple as it is nutritious. Basic in the best way, you can enjoy the benefits of coffee, but with protein, vitamins and the addition of delicious chocolate notes. Or, for another warm coffeehouse-style option, you can take advantage of the many health benefits of curcumin and turmeric in a Golden Turmeric Vanilla Protein Latte. A sprinkle of pepper may sound odd in your latte, but the pepper can actually improve your body’s absorption of the turmeric.

To learn more, visit premierprotein.com.

Chocolate Latte

1/2 cup hot brewed coffee or 2 shots espresso

1 Premier Protein 30g High Protein Chocolate Shake

2 teaspoons cocoa nibs

In large 14-16-ounce mug, prepare espresso or coffee. Pour chocolate shake on top to combine. Top with cocoa nibs.

Nutritional information per serving: 203 calories; 6.4 g total fat; 2.4 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 189.6 mg sodium; 7.7 g total carbohydrates; 4 g dietary fiber; 1.1 g total sugars; 30.9 g protein; 6 mcg vitamin D; 23 mg vitamin C; 3.8 mg vitamin E; 650 mg calcium; 3.5 mg iron; 538 mg potassium.

Golden Turmeric Vanilla Protein Latte

1 Premier Protein 30g High Protein Vanilla Shake

2 shots espresso

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 dash black pepper

Froth vanilla shake using frother on warm setting. If you don’t have a frother, simply shake in container 45 seconds, pour into mug and microwave 45 seconds. Add espresso to 14-16-ounce mug then top with frothed shake, turmeric, cinnamon and black pepper; whisk to combine.

Nutritional information per serving: 171.3 calories; 3.3 g total fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 238.6 mg sodium; 6.6 g total carbohydrates; 1.7 g dietary fiber; 1.1 g total sugars; 30.1 g protein; 6 mcg vitamin D; 23 mg vitamin C; 3.8 mg vitamin E; 650.2 mg calcium; 2.5 mg iron; 348 mg potassium.

SOURCE:

Premier Protein