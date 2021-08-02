Add Whole Grains with Powerful Popcorn

(Family Features) Bring your family together for a tasty dessert that’s packed with whole grains, a nutrient many Americans are missing from their diets.

According to a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, most Americans fail to get enough whole grains each day, opting instead for mostly refined grains. Because whole grains keep their dietary fiber, they play a key role in keeping bodies healthy.

These Power Packed Popcorn Cookies can help you make every bite count by including an easy health hack: popcorn. As a simple option for meeting dietary recommendations, 3 cups of popcorn is equal to one serving of whole grains, meaning you can snack on it throughout the day to meet your goals or enjoy it in a sharable dish.

Power Packed Popcorn Cookies

Yield: 4 dozen cookies

Nonstick cooking spray

1/4 cup whole-wheat or all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup toasted wheat germ

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/2 cup flaked coconut

3 cups popped popcorn

1 cup raisins, dried cranberries or other dried fruit, chopped

1/2 cup sunflower seeds or chopped nuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly spray baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In small bowl, stir flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside. Cream butter and brown sugar together then add egg and vanilla; mix well. Stir in flour mixture, wheat germ and oatmeal until well blended. Add coconut, popcorn, raisins and sunflower seeds, if desired; mix until well blended. Drop rounded teaspoons onto baking sheets with 2 inches between cookies. Bake 7-8 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned. Allow cookies to cool on pan 5 minutes before removing to racks to cool completely.



