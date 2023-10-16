Add your voice to the Regional Transportation Plan

Surveys and information sessions offer opportunities to share input

TOLEDO – TMACOG is seeking public input as it updates its ”Moving Forward 2055” Regional Transportation Plan.

The plan is an essential document that is federally required and incorporates all modes of transportation.

Through extensive stakeholder outreach and public involvement, TMACOG and its members will attempt to identify future needs by looking at the current system, identifying new technology and trends, predicting future revenue, and identifying ways to make the transportation system safer, accessible, inclusive, and more efficient.

TMACOG is gathering information on people’s needs and how they think the regional transportation system should be developed over the next three decades.

“When trying to plan 30 years into the future, it is so important to understand what residents throughout our region want and need in a transportation system,” said Marissa Bechstein, a TMACOG transportation planner who is coordinating the plan update. “Even though it can be difficult to think so far into the future, we challenge members of the public to think big and provide us with feedback on what they think our transportation system will and should look like.”

There are multiple ways to get involved. An online survey offers anyone the chance to share their input. Complete the survey, which takes about 5 minutes by November 30 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MovingForward2055. To access the survey in Spanish, go to https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/CLVBPS9. Four people who complete the survey will be selected to receive a $25 gift card.

Public input will also be welcomed during a series of information sessions beginning this month. Opportunities to comment on the plan and share ideas are scheduled:

Tuesday, October 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Mott Branch Library

Wednesday, October 18 from 9 a.m.-noon at TARTA’s Downtown Toledo Transit Hub

Thursday, October 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Oregon Branch Library

Monday, October 23 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Whitman Center, Monroe Community College (Michigan)

Tuesday, October 24 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, Perrysburg

Wednesday, October 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Sanger Branch Library

Monday, October 30 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Bowling Green State University

Tuesday, November 7 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Lancelot Thompson Student Union, University of Toledo

Tuesday, November 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wood County Committee on Aging, Bowling Green

Wednesday, November 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the College Hall Atrium at Owens Community College.

For information on plan development and an updated calendar of outreach events, go to https://tmacog.org/transportation/regional-transportation-plan