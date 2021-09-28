Addams Family 2 One Week Only in Downtown NB

We will be opening the Theater this Thursday for an early showing (7:00 pm) of Addams Family 2.
TICKETS only $5.00 – BEST Movie POPCORN around!!!
Addams Family 2 – – – comes to the Virginia Theater for One week only.
Don’t Miss it Oct 1-3
Showtimes
Friday 7 pm
Saturday and Sunday 1 – 4 and 7 pm
AND Wed 7pm
Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2.
In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation.
Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?
Trailer :: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd82bSBDE84