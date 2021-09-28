North Baltimore, Ohio

September 28, 2021 12:47 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
Oct. 2018 Update
Logo

Addams Family 2 One Week Only in Downtown NB

 

We will be opening the Theater this Thursday for an early showing (7:00 pm) of Addams Family 2. 

TICKETS only $5.00 – BEST Movie POPCORN around!!!

Addams Family 2 – – – comes to the Virginia Theater for One week only.
 
Don’t Miss it Oct 1-3
 
AND a special encore showing on Wed Oct 6
 
Showtimes
 
Friday 7 pm
 
Saturday and Sunday 1 – 4 and 7 pm
 
AND Wed 7pm
 
Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2.
 
In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation.
 
Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website