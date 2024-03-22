North Baltimore, Ohio

March 22, 2024 11:39 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
June 2023 Left Rail
Resize
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Logo
Sept. 2023
Size Update
Temporary
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023

Adopt-a-Garden

Calling all gardeners!
Volunteers support and maintain the native plant gardens at various locations in the Wood County Park District’s 21 parks and preserves. Working with a collective team of others, volunteers help plant, weed, and water throughout growing season. Many hands make light work, and you can make a real difference. Volunteering is a great way to have shared time with a friend, and also make new friends. 

If you enjoy gardening, please register to learn more at the Adopt-a-Garden Info Session on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:00 – 7:00 pm at the J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, home to the Native Seed Nursery & Greenhouses, heart of the Black Swamp Native Plant Program, and homebase of the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department. 

Register for the information session and learn more at wcparks.org/volunteer, or (419) 353-1897.

Native plant gardens are important waystations for pollinators, provide habitat for wildlife, sequester carbon, replenish nutrients in the soil, and filter runoff. In additional plant superpowers, the long roots systems of native plants create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas. The benefits to nature are why the native plant program is a cornerstone of the Wood County Park District’s environmental conservation efforts. The native plant gardens enhance the human experience at the parks too. With beautiful flowers, butterflies, and birds, the gardens provide tranquil spaces to enjoy nature. The gardens need volunteers.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website