Calling all gardeners!

Volunteers support and maintain the native plant gardens at various locations in the Wood County Park District’s 21 parks and preserves. Working with a collective team of others, volunteers help plant, weed, and water throughout growing season. Many hands make light work, and you can make a real difference. Volunteering is a great way to have shared time with a friend, and also make new friends.

If you enjoy gardening, please register to learn more at the Adopt-a-Garden Info Session on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:00 – 7:00 pm at the J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, home to the Native Seed Nursery & Greenhouses, heart of the Black Swamp Native Plant Program, and homebase of the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department.

Register for the information session and learn more at wcparks.org/volunteer, or (419) 353-1897.

Native plant gardens are important waystations for pollinators, provide habitat for wildlife, sequester carbon, replenish nutrients in the soil, and filter runoff. In additional plant superpowers, the long roots systems of native plants create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas. The benefits to nature are why the native plant program is a cornerstone of the Wood County Park District’s environmental conservation efforts. The native plant gardens enhance the human experience at the parks too. With beautiful flowers, butterflies, and birds, the gardens provide tranquil spaces to enjoy nature. The gardens need volunteers.