Some couples prefer to watch a show or eat dinner together and stop there. These activities are nice, but sometimes you want something more exciting—especially if you and your significant other are thrill-seekers. Here are some adventurous activities for couples that you can try.





Sandboarding

You’ve probably heard of snowboarding, but you may not know about sandboarding. The idea is similar; you stand at the top of sand dune, then ride a board down the slope for an exhilarating ride. The best part is that you won’t have to get all bundled up in cold-weather gear. You’ll probably want to travel to an area with impressive dunes to immerse yourselves in the sport. For locations that aren’t too far, consider Star Dune in Colorado or Sand Master Park in Oregon. Of course, there are also massive sandboarding spots all over the world, including Egypt, Australia, and Peru.

Scuba Diving

Maybe the sand’s dryness isn’t to you and your significant other’s tastes. Maybe you gravitate more towards the beautiful blues and cooling waves of the ocean. If that’s the case, scuba diving may be for you. You take scuba diving classes and earn your licenses together. Then, enjoy the colorful undersea world full of bright fish, coral reefs, and other marine organisms.

Helicopter Rides

We’ve covered land and sea, but one realm remains—the sky. There are several options to catch some great sights from above, but among the best is riding in a helicopter. As a passenger, you can soak in the view and enjoy each other’s company without worrying about steering your course through the air. Helicopter tours are offered in just about all the major travel destinations you can think of. Some of the world’s coolest helicopter rides can be found in places as far as Brazil, Kenya, and Australia, depending on where you want to go.