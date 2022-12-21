AEP Ohio Monitoring Potential Severe Winter Weather

GAHANNA, Ohio, December 20, 2022 — AEP Ohio meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for severe winter weather across our service territory later this week with the possibility of extremely low temperatures, snow and winds over 50 mph. Long duration, widespread strong wind gusts could cause power outages. AEP Ohio crews are at the ready, preparing equipment and supplies — and are encouraging customers to be prepared for the possibility of outages, too. Crews will work to restore any power outages as quickly and safely as possible — however, road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills could delay some restoration efforts. “We know our customers depend on us to keep the power on — especially during the extreme cold and at a time when many are celebrating the holidays,” said Marc Reitter, president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio. “Our teams stand ready and are prepared to restore power should outages occur. We’ll continue to keep our customers updated on what to expect and are encouraging everyone to be as prepared as possible.” HOW TO PREPARE As winter weather approaches, now is the time to make plans and prepare for potential power outages. Decide now what you will do if there’s a power outage, factoring in any holiday travel plans. Contact family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or have medical conditions – and don’t forget to plan for your pets Customers should also prepare an emergency outage kit that includes: Non-perishable food

Water

Flashlight and fresh batteries

Battery-powered radio

First aid kit

Necessary medications

Fully charged portable chargers STAY CONNECTED To receive the latest alerts, customers should: Download the AEP Ohio mobile app: AEPOhio.com/App

Sign up for text alerts: AEPOhio.com/Alerts

Visit AEPOhio.com throughout the duration of the event, including AEPOhio.com/OutageMap

Follow AEP Ohio on Facebook and Twitter STAY SAFE If the winter storm knocks out your power, below are a few tips to keep in mind: Stay away from downed wires and report any hazards to 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231 or through the AEP Ohio mobile app.

Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator — this protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately. PREPARING FOR WINTER ELECTRIC BILLS Extremely cold temperatures can cause your energy usage and electric bill to go up. Customers can find helpful tips and payment assistance options below: If health allows, set thermostats as low as possible to avoid overworking your heater while staying safe and comfortable.

Turn off lights and electric appliances that you don’t need or aren’t using.

Keep doors closed as much as you can, including overhead doors on attached garages.

If customers are experiencing financial hardship, we may be able to help and will work together to find the right option. Additional information can be found at AEPOhio.com/Assistance or by reaching out to AEP Ohio on Facebook or Twitter.

Winter assistance is currently available through the Neighbor to Neighbor program. AEP Ohio customers in need may qualify for a grant applied directly to their bill, even if they are not currently past due. Customers can learn more and, if eligible, apply between now and April 28, 2023, at AEPOhio.com/N2N while funds are available.

Find more helpful information at AEPOhio.com/WinterBill. AEP Ohio will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and the forecast solidifies at AEPOhio.com and through other communication channels.