AEP OHIO PREPARES FOR SEVERE WEATHER YEAR-ROUND

Severe W GAHANNA, Ohio, March 21, 2023 — This week is Spring eather Awareness Week in Ohio. As we officially say goodbye to winter, now is a good time to prepare for the unpredictable storms that often accompany the spring season.

“We’re working to meet customer expectations of providing perfect power,” said Marc Reitter, president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio. “The frequency of extreme weather brings many challenges to the services we provide. Through a combination of both proactive improvement measures and storm response, we’re ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

How AEP Ohio Prepares

Ongoing, Preventative Maintenance: From trimming trees away from power lines to updating equipment and adding smart technology, crews work year-round to proactively maintain and improve the system to help prevent possible power outages.

Proactive Monitoring: Our team of meteorologists closely monitors incoming weather, predicting the timing and severity of storms that may cause outages for our customers. Their work helps us better position crews and equipment ahead of the weather to speed up restoration efforts.

Always On: Crews are ready to respond across our service territory. When needed, we partner with other utilities to bring in additional field personnel to restore power. We also implement emergency response protocols and coordinate with local police, fire and other emergency personnel and community partners to help keep you safe.

Watch this video to hear from one of our team members about how we prepare for storms and restore power.

How Customers Can Prepare

Plan Ahead: Identify a safe area ahead of time so everyone knows where to go if severe weather strikes. Include pets in your plan and check with those who are elderly, have health conditions or have young children to make sure they have a plan, too. We strongly encourage customers with life-supporting medical equipment to have a backup power source and an alternate plan in the event of a power outage.

Create an Emergency Kit: At a minimum, include non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio or television, a portable cell phone charging bank, a blanket or sleeping bag, a first aid kit and any necessary medications. Download this checklist to make sure you don’t forget anything.

Prepare Your Property: Secure any loose objects outside of your home such as furniture, umbrellas or trampolines that could become airborne and entangled with our equipment. Should the power go out, unplug electronics and appliances to protect them as power is restored. If you use a generator, make sure you are operating it properly to protect yourself and our lineworkers as they restore power.

Be Safe: Remember, all downed lines are dangerous. They carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away, and call 911 or AEP Ohio immediately.