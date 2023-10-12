AEP Ohio Shares Electrical Safety Tips for National Fire Prevention Week

GAHANNA, Ohio, October 11, 2023 — This National Fire Prevention Week, AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, wants customers to stay safe around electricity and be aware of potential dangers in their homes.

Electrical hazards are a leading cause of house fires. Protect yourself and your loved ones with the following tips:

Know bad wiring warning signs

Improperly installed or damaged wiring can pose a significant fire risk. Call a licensed electrician immediately if you notice any of these possible early indications of wiring issues:

Flickering or dimming lights

Repeatedly blown fuses or tripped circuit breakers

Switches or outlets that are discolored, hot to the touch or emit a burning plastic smell

Leave it to the professionals

There are some things you shouldn’t DIY. To reduce the risk of electrical fires:

Never attempt to splice or reattach wires.

Do not begin a remodeling project that involves hammering or drilling into walls without first consulting an electrician.

Do not install in-wall wiring for lighting, fans, outlets, etc.

Check your cords

Electric currents generate heat, so it’s important to make sure your electrical cords can transport that energy safely. When assessing for potential hazards, be sure to:

Discard or replace broken or damaged cords.

Never run cords under carpeting, bedding or other flammable materials.

Check that cords are not pinched or pressed, such as under a chair or between a bookcase and the wall.

Never overload your outlets or use extension cords as a replacement for outlets.

Never splice two cords together.

Change light bulbs carefully

Changing a light bulb seems simple, but doing it incorrectly can be dangerous. Stay safe by keeping the following in mind: