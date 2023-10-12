AEP Ohio Shares Electrical Safety Tips for National Fire Prevention Week

GAHANNA, Ohio, October 11, 2023 — This National Fire Prevention Week, AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, wants customers to stay safe around electricity and be aware of potential dangers in their homes.
Electrical hazards are a leading cause of house fires. Protect yourself and your loved ones with the following tips:
Know bad wiring warning signs
Improperly installed or damaged wiring can pose a significant fire risk. Call a licensed electrician immediately if you notice any of these possible early indications of wiring issues:
- Flickering or dimming lights
- Repeatedly blown fuses or tripped circuit breakers
- Switches or outlets that are discolored, hot to the touch or emit a burning plastic smell
Leave it to the professionals
There are some things you shouldn’t DIY. To reduce the risk of electrical fires:
- Never attempt to splice or reattach wires.
- Do not begin a remodeling project that involves hammering or drilling into walls without first consulting an electrician.
- Do not install in-wall wiring for lighting, fans, outlets, etc.
Check your cords
Electric currents generate heat, so it’s important to make sure your electrical cords can transport that energy safely. When assessing for potential hazards, be sure to:
- Discard or replace broken or damaged cords.
- Never run cords under carpeting, bedding or other flammable materials.
- Check that cords are not pinched or pressed, such as under a chair or between a bookcase and the wall.
- Never overload your outlets or use extension cords as a replacement for outlets.
- Never splice two cords together.
Change light bulbs carefully
Changing a light bulb seems simple, but doing it incorrectly can be dangerous. Stay safe by keeping the following in mind:
- Turn off the main power source first — turning off the switch doesn’t stop electricity from flowing to the fixture.
- Unscrewing a light bulb should be easy. If it’s not, use a thick glove to grip the bulb, being careful not to apply too much pressure when twisting or you may risk shattering the glass.
- Check your lamp or fixture’s power rating to ensure you are using the correct wattage.