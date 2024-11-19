AEP OHIO WANTS TO PROTECT CUSTOMERS AHEAD OF ‘UTILITY SCAM AWARENESS DAY’

GAHANNA, Ohio (November 18, 2024) — Utility Scam Awareness Day is Wednesday, Nov. 20. AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, is reminding customers to stay alert because scammers typically become more active during the holiday season. In 2024, more than 90 percent of scams reported at AEP Ohio were calls made to customers demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection. “Scammers want access to your personal information, so guard it carefully. AEP Ohio will never call, text, email or come to a customer’s home asking for personal or financial information,” said Lisa Kelso, vice president of customer experience. “Our field employees would never ask you to pay them directly or with a prepaid debit card. And we do not send automated phone calls about your account status.” Here’s how customers can avoid becoming a victim of fraud: If you’re ever contacted about your power being shut off, check your account online at AEPOhio.com or through the AEP Ohio mobile app. Make payments only via Billmatrix, online or at an authorized pay station. Be wary of phone calls displaying AEP Ohio’s name as the Caller ID or recordings that sound like they’re from AEP Ohio. Watch out for callers posing as an AEP Ohio representative. Never dial phone numbers provided by a suspicious caller.

If you’re ever in doubt about the identity of an employee or the work they’re doing near your home, call us at 800-672-2231. We’ll be able to verify any information for you, as well as whether AEP Ohio has contacted you about your bill. If you believe you’ve been contacted by a thief, please call us immediately. For more information, visit AEPOhio.com/StopScams.