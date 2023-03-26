AEP: Power Restored 95% in NW Ohio after Saturday’s Strong Winds

CURRENT SITUATION Crews have restored 70% of the over 125,000 customers affected by yesterday’s windstorm. More than 2,000 field personnel continue to make repairs on the 734 spans of wire and 145 damaged poles after strong winds of more than 60 mph crossed the state. As of 6 p.m. over 35,000 customers remain without power. Below are estimated restoration times for customers to make decisions about appropriate next steps that are in the best interest of their family and home. Current estimated restoration times are based on when power is expected to be restored to nearly all customers in the specified area. When crews arrive on individual work sites, a more precise restoration time for the affected group of customers will be updated in our system and communicated through alerts if the customers have signed up to receive our notifications by phone or email. To sign-up for alerts, customers should visit AEPOhio.com/Alerts ESTIMATED RESTORATION TIMES Our crews are continuing to work as quickly as they safely can to get power back on. Estimated restoration times for the majority of customers without power are listed below: Southeast Ohio Athens — March 29, 11 p.m.

Crooksville — March 27, 3 p.m.

Lancaster — March 29, 11 p.m.

Marietta — March 29, 11 p.m.

McConnelsville — March 28, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy — March 29, 11 p.m. | Northeast Ohio North Canton — March 29, 11 p.m.

South Canton — March 29, 11 p.m.

Carrollton — March 28, 6 p.m.

New Philadelphia — March 29, 11 p.m.

Steubenville — March 29, 11 p.m.

Wooster — March 28, 6 p.m. Southern Ohio Chillicothe — March 27, 6 p.m.

Lucasville — March 28, 6 p.m.

South Point — March 27, 10 p.m.

Wellston — March 28, 6 p.m. Columbus Area Northeast Columbus — March 27, Noon

Northwest Columbus — Tonight, 10 p.m.

Southeast Columbus — Tonight, 11:59 p.m.

Southwest Columbus — Tonight, 8 p.m. Eastern Ohio Belmont — March 27, 3 p.m.

Cambridge — March 27, 11:30 p.m.

Coshocton — March 28, 3 p.m.

Mt. Vernon — March 27, 3 p.m.

Newark — March 27, 3 p.m.

Zanesville — March 28, 3 p.m. RESTORATION COMPLETED / NEAR COMPLETION 95% or more of customers in the following areas have been restored: Delaware

Hillsboro

Seaman

Northwest Ohio DAMAGE & REPAIRS here Homeowners are responsible for electrical equipment attached to their house. If any equipment was damaged during the storm, it’s important to contact a licensed electrician to make repairs before AEP Ohio can safely restore power. Learn more about the restoration process and responsibilities of a property owner and AEP Ohio CONTINUED SAFETY REMINDERS Stay away from any downed wires. Call 911 and report any hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app or by calling AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231.

Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris. Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind could hide downed wires. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who are elderly, have small children or have a medical condition.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide. STAY CONNECTED Customers can receive the latest alerts and information and should:

Sign up for text alerts: AEPOhio.com/Alerts

Download the AEP Ohio mobile app: AEPOhio.com/App

Visit AEPOhio.com throughout the duration of the event, including AEPOhio.com/OutageMap

Follow AEP Ohio on Facebook and Twitter NEXT UPDATE March 27 — 1:00 PM