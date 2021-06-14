Affordable and Totally Worth it: How renters insurance works

(BPT) – Just because you’re not a homeowner (yet) doesn’t mean your stuff is disposable. Chances are you’ve got pricey electronics, musical instruments or other valuables you wouldn’t want to lose to theft or damage.

That’s how renters insurance works: No matter where you’re renting, having this coverage can make a huge difference in your ability to recover financially if your belongings get damaged or stolen.

What makes renters insurance really special is that it’s easy to transfer coverage as you move, and it’s shockingly affordable — as little as $10 a month1. So, for the price of a pizza, you could rest easy knowing that if something happens to your things, repairing or replacing them won’t wipe out your savings.

Plus, renters insurance helps protect your stuff from way more than you might think. Here are a few ways that help spell out how this coverage works. It’s important to note that in most of these cases, losses would be paid up to the limits of your renters insurance coverage and would be subject to the policy deductible.

Theft — not just at home

It doesn’t take a break-in at your rented home or apartment for theft to occur. If you leave your laptop in your car and someone breaks in and steals it, your computer will be covered. In fact, USAA Renters Insurance covers personal property loss anywhere in the world2. So, if your luggage gets stolen at the airport, it’s covered, too.

Flooding

Floods can make a mess and cause a lot of damage, as recent natural disasters have shown. What’s worse is that normal homeowners insurance doesn’t include flood coverage — it has to be purchased separately. But USAA’s Renters Insurance covers flood-related damage at a fraction of what homeowners would have to pay for the same coverage. In the case of severe weather or even an overflowing washing machine or dishwasher, your damaged gear will be covered. (Note: USAA is special in that flood isn’t always included as a covered peril with renters insurance contracts, so if you shop elsewhere, be sure to ask about this.)

Fire

If your belongings are destroyed or damaged by fire and smoke, renters insurance has you covered. The property of any named insured people, meaning spouses and relatives living in the same home, or people under 21 in the care of the policyholder, will be protected against fire damage, too.

Pets and liability

Pets themselves aren’t covered, but cages and other items used to care for your pets are covered in the event of loss. And let’s be real: Pets can cause their own damage — not just to stuff, but sometimes to people as well. If your pet bites your neighbor, USAA Renters Insurance includes medical expenses and liability protection, so true accidents like these can get solved quickly and affordably, keeping your finances safe and goals for the future on track.

Spoiled groceries

If you have a power failure that causes the food in your refrigerator to spoil, you’re covered. A USAA Renters Insurance policy will pay up to $500 for food spoilage due to a power outage. There’s no deductible applied, which means no out-of-pocket cost for you.

Cellphones

If you just picked up the newest smartphone, but it was swiped at a party last night, don’t fret. USAA Renters Insurance policy covers cellphones. Just make sure to get a police report on file.

So let’s take a look at the highlight reel for USAA Renters Insurance: It helps protect you against financial loss if your things are stolen or damaged (even when you’re away from home) and is way cheaper than taking a date to a meal and a movie. Yep, it’s the ultimate no-brainer.

