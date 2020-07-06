AG Yost Urges Ohioans to Exercise Their Rights

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is urging all Ohioans who have received notices regarding overpayment of unemployment compensation benefits to appeal their cases if they believe the notices were sent in error.

“It’s no secret that despite the state’s Herculean efforts, it was crushed with the unprecedented volume of new claims flooding in simultaneously,” Yost said. “We will aggressively pursue any cases of fraud, but we want to make sure any non-fraudulent cases referred to us for collection have been thoroughly reviewed and appealed as is your right.”

Ohioans have 21 days to file their appeal online, via fax, or through mail from the date the notice was sent. Do not let the clock run out on your right to appeal. The Attorney General’s collections team will carefully review post adjudicated cases to ensure taxpayers and their dollars are fairly protected.

For information about the appeals process and how to apply visit www.unemployment.ohio.gov.