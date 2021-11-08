Agenda for Upcoming Council Meeting

This Tuesday is the “Committee of the Whole” meeting, chaired by President of Village Council President Mike Julien. Here is the agenda:

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening ( please mute phones ).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2484 677 6499

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

Call to order Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler – Chair

Item A – Update by Todd Dickerson (via phone conference)

– Discussion of Comprehensive Services Agreement

Extension with Black Swamp Location Strategies

for 2022 (please see attached 2021 Agreement)

Item B – Report on the November 4th Planning Commission

Meeting (please see attached Meeting Summary)

Call to order Public Works Committee. Bill Cook – Chair

III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair

Item C – Discussion on proposed Community Code

Enforcement Official job description (attached)

Item D – Discussion on job announcement posting for the

Village Administrator position

Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair

V Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair

Item E – Update on utility infrastructure projects

Call to order Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair

VII. Adjourn