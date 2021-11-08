North Baltimore, Ohio

November 8, 2021

Agenda for Upcoming Council Meeting

This Tuesday is the “Committee of the Whole” meeting, chaired by President of Village Council President Mike Julien. Here is the agenda:

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 

To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2484 677 6499

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 

 VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

 Tuesday, November 9, 2021

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

 

 

AGENDA

                                                                                                                                 

  1. Call to order                 Economic and Community Development.      Leisa Zeigler – Chair

                                         Item A   –    Update by Todd Dickerson (via phone conference)

–    Discussion of Comprehensive Services Agreement         

      Extension with Black Swamp Location Strategies

      for 2022 (please see attached 2021 Agreement)

                                         Item B   –     Report on the November 4th Planning Commission

                                                              Meeting (please see attached Meeting Summary)

 

  1. Call to order Public Works Committee.       Bill Cook – Chair

    

III.       Call to order               Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mike Julien – Chair

                                                     Item C   –    Discussion on proposed Community Code

                                                                         Enforcement Official job description (attached)

                                                     Item D   –    Discussion on job announcement posting for the

                                                                         Village Administrator position

                                                                                                                  

  1. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee.     Tim Engard – Chair

                                                                         

V         Call to order                 Public Utilities Committee.      Aaron Patterson – Chair

                                                     Item E   –    Update on utility infrastructure projects 

 

  1. Call to order Public Safety Committee.         Mike Soltis – Chair

 

VII.      Adjourn          

