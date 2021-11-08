Agenda for Upcoming Council Meeting

This Tuesday is the “Committee of the Whole” meeting, chaired by President of Village Council President Mike Julien. Here is the agenda:
This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2484 677 6499
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
5:30 PM
AGENDA
- Call to order Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler – Chair
Item A – Update by Todd Dickerson (via phone conference)
– Discussion of Comprehensive Services Agreement
Extension with Black Swamp Location Strategies
for 2022 (please see attached 2021 Agreement)
Item B – Report on the November 4th Planning Commission
Meeting (please see attached Meeting Summary)
- Call to order Public Works Committee. Bill Cook – Chair
III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair
Item C – Discussion on proposed Community Code
Enforcement Official job description (attached)
Item D – Discussion on job announcement posting for the
Village Administrator position
- Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair
V Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair
Item E – Update on utility infrastructure projects
- Call to order Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair
VII. Adjourn