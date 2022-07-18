Airbnb Scams Could Be Cheating Travelers

You are planning a summer trip and you want to save money. One great way is to stay at a bed and breakfast rental offered by the Airbnb Company. Airbnb doesn’t own these rental homes; it operates an “online marketplace” for lodging, primarily vacation homestays run by local families in the area. They may be cheaper than a hotel and many consumers find them friendly and fun.

BUT TRIPLE A has issued a warning that as Airbnb rentals become more popular, scammers have invaded the industry and set up rackets to steal your money and ruin your vacation.

Airbnb fraudsters are clever, and they know just how to pull off scams. When you go on the Airbnb web site to locate suitable lodging, the crooks know how to word their listing and upload deceiving photos so that they can get away with their con. Triple A says there are a few things to watch out for.

BAIT AND SWITCH! Right before you are about to depart on your vacation, the Airbnb host informs you that there is an issue like plumbing problems with the property you booked. But fortunately, they have an alternative option that’s available. Unfortunately, the new property is lackluster compared to the one you originally booked. Or the host will post photos of one property, but upon arrival, it’s something completely different than expected.

If the host asks you to switch properties, don’t comply. Let the host cancel the reservation, and you can find accommodations elsewhere. If you cancel, you will be responsible for the cost.

CHARGING FOR DAMAGES NEVER CAUSED. After you get home from your stay at an Airbnb, your host submits a complaint against you, stating that you left the property damaged. This comes as a complete shock to you since you left the property just the way you found it.

To avoid this scam, Triple A suggests you snap photos of the property when you arrive and leave. This way, you have proof there was no damage done, and you’re not responsible. Even if there was damage, before and after photos will prove that you weren’t the culprit, and it was a guest before you.

MONEY TRANSFER. Hosts may request payment outside of the Airbnb platform. They may state that they will give you a discount if you pay them directly. If you agree and send payment, you’re no longer operating under Airbnb’s terms and conditions. Therefore, if the accommodations are a complete disaster, Airbnb is not responsible for making it right. Make sure to always submit payments through Airbnb. Also, make sure to save all text messages or emails from the hosts if something does go bad.

SO HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOURSELF FROM AN AIRBNB SCAM? To help you avoid becoming a victim of one of these scams, here are a few ways Triple A offers to protect yourself.

Look closely at the photos. Low-quality photos are a red flag themselves. It could mean they took these photos off of another site. Photos that look generic or that look like they're artist-rendered could be a bad sign. If the listing states specific amenities and there aren't pictures of them, proceed with caution.

Ask questions. Don't compare an Airbnb to a hotel; ask questions about the listing. Ask about what's included, descriptions, and details.

Don't accept last-minute changes. If you're contacted by the host with last-minute issues with the rental, causing a change of unit, you should directly contact the company you booked through. All changes should go through the company itself. There have been scammers who take advantage of people needing a place desperately. Don't agree to any changes from the individual.

Airbnb reminds users to be cautious and skeptical of deals too good to be true, especially during popular and large events like tournaments and festivals. Read ratings and reviews on listings. Be aware that leaving fraudulent reviews or replacing one listing for another violates Airbnb’s community standards. Airbnb advises users to report these issues as soon as possible. If you are concerned a post is a scam, contact Airbnb through the website or app. They are available to help 24/7 and can help with reimbursements, refunds and booking help.

SOURCE: Dick Eppstein, BBB