September 7, 2022 4:12 am

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan Top Week 1 FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

 

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Pittsburgh (89), Wisconsin (84), NC State (74), BYU (45), Florida State (42), Tennessee (32), Ole Miss (26), Texas (25), Penn State (15), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (9), Oregon (7), Houston (5), Wake Forest (5), UCF (4), Kansas State (3), Minnesota (2), TCU (1).

2022 Week 1 (Sept. 6): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings (PDF)

2022 Week 1 (Sept. 6): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Individual Ballots (PDF)

NOTES:

Alabama held the No. 1 spot in Week 1 of the rankings, having claimed the position in the Preseason Poll. The Crimson Tide received 32-of-52 first-place votes. Georgia picked up 17 first-place votes, advancing from No. 3 to No. 2 after defeating Oregon, 49-3, in Atlanta. Notre Dame dropped three spots to No. 9 after losing on the road to Ohio State. Utah fell nine spots to the No. 16 ranking after losing to Florida. Oklahoma moved up three spots to No. 6.

Oregon dropped out of the poll completely after losing to Georgia, marking the first time the Ducks failed to appear in the poll since Sept. 3, 2019. NC State also dropped out of the poll despite a 21-20 victory on the road against East Carolina.

No. 10 USC landed its highest ranking since the Trojans took the No. 8 spot on Dec. 3, 2017. Miami’s No. 15 ranking marked the Hurricanes’ highest position since No. 8 on Aug. 20, 2018.

Florida and Arkansas joined the poll for the first time this season, claiming Nos. 12 and 13, respectively.

The SEC leads all conferences with five teams, followed by the Big Ten and Big 12, which had three each. The ACC and Pac-12 each had two and Independents with one.

SCHEDULE:

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Samford at No. 2 Georgia

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan

Furman at No. 5 Clemson

Kent State at No. 6 Oklahoma

Appalachian State at No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 8 Baylor at BYU

Marshall at No. 9 Notre Dame

No. 10 USC at Stanford

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

South Carolina at No. 13 Arkansas

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State

Southern Mississippi at No. 15 Miami (Fla.)

Southern Utah at No. 16 Utah

ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by long-time partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2022 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 6 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 4. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems, a TicketManager company, to compile the rankings.

