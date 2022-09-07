Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan Top Week 1 FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

2022 Week 1 (Sept. 6): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings (PDF) 2022 Week 1 (Sept. 6): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Individual Ballots (PDF) NOTES: Alabama held the No. 1 spot in Week 1 of the rankings, having claimed the position in the Preseason Poll. The Crimson Tide received 32-of-52 first-place votes. Georgia picked up 17 first-place votes, advancing from No. 3 to No. 2 after defeating Oregon, 49-3, in Atlanta. Notre Dame dropped three spots to No. 9 after losing on the road to Ohio State. Utah fell nine spots to the No. 16 ranking after losing to Florida. Oklahoma moved up three spots to No. 6. Oregon dropped out of the poll completely after losing to Georgia, marking the first time the Ducks failed to appear in the poll since Sept. 3, 2019. NC State also dropped out of the poll despite a 21-20 victory on the road against East Carolina. No. 10 USC landed its highest ranking since the Trojans took the No. 8 spot on Dec. 3, 2017. Miami’s No. 15 ranking marked the Hurricanes’ highest position since No. 8 on Aug. 20, 2018. Florida and Arkansas joined the poll for the first time this season, claiming Nos. 12 and 13, respectively. The SEC leads all conferences with five teams, followed by the Big Ten and Big 12, which had three each. The ACC and Pac-12 each had two and Independents with one. SCHEDULE: No. 1 Alabama at Texas Samford at No. 2 Georgia Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan Furman at No. 5 Clemson Kent State at No. 6 Oklahoma Appalachian State at No. 7 Texas A&M No. 8 Baylor at BYU Marshall at No. 9 Notre Dame No. 10 USC at Stanford Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State Kentucky at No. 12 Florida South Carolina at No. 13 Arkansas Akron at No. 14 Michigan State Southern Mississippi at No. 15 Miami (Fla.) Southern Utah at No. 16 Utah