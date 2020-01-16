Local student Alexis Julien named to Heidelberg University fall semester Dean’s List

TIFFIN, Ohio (January 14, 2020) – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 436 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Alexis

According to Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz, to be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.



Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 34 majors, 35 minors and 10 pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, bachelor of music degrees, as well as master’s degrees in education, counseling, business administration and music. Heidelberg has been consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top college in the Midwest. For more information visit the web site at www.heidelberg.edu.