Alexis “Lexi” De Los Reyes, 23, of North Baltimore, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Lexi was born on December 28, 1996 in Findlay, Ohio to Tony De Los Reyes and Robyn Lause. Lexi is survived by her mother Robyn (Jason) Frater of McComb; her children: Izabell and Liam, her brother Gabe (Kenzie Carles) De Los Reyes of Bowling Green and a half sister April De Los Reyes of Columbus and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins, a special uncle Albert Limas and a special friend Kevin Sours. She was preceded in death by her father Tony De Los Reyes and her grandparents Ronald and Mary Lause.

Lexi attending Penta and North Baltimore High School. She was a vibrant, strong-willed person who was full of laughter, had contagious smile, her unforgettable hugs and had a heart of gold. Lexi enjoyed listening to music, being on snapchat and who was a daredevil who had no fear. Lexi wanted to be a Veterinarian and loved animals. Her true love was her family, she loved spending time with her children, who were her pride and joy.

Visitation for Lexi will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858. Lexi’s Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Lexi’s services will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Funeral Home Findlay & McComb Facebook page. Those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be gifted in Lexi’s honor to her children c/o Hanneman Funeral Home, P.O Box 61, McComb, Ohio 45858.

