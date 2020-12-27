Alice R. Conine, age 88, of North Baltimore, died Thursday, December 24,

2020 at 9:15pm at Brookdale of Westerville.

was born on February 10,1932, in Hammansburg, OH to the late James and Maude (Wetherholt) McLaughlin. She married Clarence D. Conine, Jr. on February 10, 1951, and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2011.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Amy (Tim) Heaton of Galena;

grandchildren: Kevin (Emily) Gonyer of Carrollton, OH and Megan (Cole)

Rush of North Baltimore, Lisa Heaton and Bethany (Michael) Hoblet,

Cincinnati, Greg Heaton, Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren: Andros, Keegan,

Olyvia, Owen, Jacob, Ethan, Kaitlyn and MacKenzie.



She was preceded in death by sons: Kevin Lee Conine and Greg Allen Conine;

brothers: Robert, Cloyce and Lester McClaughlin; sister, Helen Sidebotham.





Alice retired from North Baltimore Schools, where she was a Teachers Aid.

She also worked at Tic Toc Daycare Center. She was a member of St. James

United Methodist Church in North Baltimore, where she had been active in

the United Methodist Women and was a Sunday School Teacher. Alice

especially loved children and young people, who were attracted to her for

her supportive spirit and listening ear.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020,

at St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore, with Pastors Tim

Eding and Tim Heaton officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood

Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday at SMITH-CRATES

FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. The family requests that all in attendance

wear masks and exercise social distancing.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.