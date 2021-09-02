All About Cleaning Wipes

If you’re like most of us, you’ve used cleaning wipes. According to our survey, 83% of households use them at least once a week and most have them in several locations around the home. And it’s no surprise. They can have a lot of benefits, including:

Germ killing power

Flexibility, to be used for multiple tasks

Transportability, so they’re easy to take on the go

Convenience, as they’re quick to use with easy disposal

From the disinfecting wipes that became hard to find last year to the wet wipes that are invaluable to baby care, there are different wipes for different occasions. What they all have in common is that they are pre-moistened sheets that come folded or rolled to be pulled out individually and used for cleaning as needed.

When using wipes, always read the label before using, especially if this is a new product for you. Many have disinfecting properties that require a surface to be wet for a certain amount of time to work and the label will have that information. Some are flushable but many are not, so make sure you’re disposing of them properly. And it can be tempting to have them out on the counter for convenience, but they should be stored up and out of sight of children.

